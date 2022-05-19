Turkish side expands Varosha opening

Turkish occupation forces have started work to open up a new area along the beachfront of fenced-off Varosha, a sign the breakaway north is aiming to resettle the resort despite international condemnation.

CNA said a bulldozer carried out work in front of King George hotel along the Oceania building on Wednesday. Sunbeds and umbrellas have been set up along the beach.

The area is estimated to be around 600 metres long, with the beach bordering the Aspelia hotel.

The Turkish-held north opened up a section of the restricted area of Varosha in October 2020.

On November 15 of the same year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Golden Coast beach, now open to the public.

Varosha is often described as a ‘ghost town’ after being abandoned in 1974 and cordoned off as a military area.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its Greek Cypriot inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

Hardline Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha, allowing for public access.

The UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action, while Washington and Brussels have criticised the move as unhelpful toward restarting Cyprus peace talks.

