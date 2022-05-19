Seven new religious heritage projects across divide

The bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage is working on seven new religious conservation projects across Cyprus’ divide, expected to be completed by 2023.

The Greek Cypriot co-chair of the Committee, Sotos Ktoris, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the projects are conservation and restoration works at four churches and three mosques.

Works will take place at Panayia church at Sysklipos, Ayios Antonios in Massari, Ayios Georgios in Goufes and Panayia Ayias Νapas in Gypsou, the mosques in Kalo Chorio Larnaka, Lefkara and Maroni.

Ktoris said contracts had been signed with the contractors for these projects, and their implementation is underway.

The EU is financing the projects, and some of them are co-financed by resources from the local communities.

Ktoris said they are expected to be concluded by the end of 2022 – the beginning of 2023.

Moreover, Ktoris said they are now proceeding with studies for another series of projects.

A call for tenders will be held for works conducted at Ayios Georgios in Prastio and Ayios Georgios in Spathariko, Famagusta.

Studies are underway for the church of Ayios Sergios and Vakhos in Neta, Ayios Georgios in Flamoudi, Ayios Georgios in Limnia, Ayios Ioannis in Argaki, Ayia Paraskevi in Famagusta, the aqueducts in Lefka and Afania, and the mosques in Tochni, Alamino, Kalavassos, Terra, Avdimou and Alektora.

Ktoris said, “cooperation with Turkish Cypriot colleagues is excellent…we share common concerns for saving monuments.”

