Luxembourg PM to pay official visit

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel is paying Cyprus an official visit on Thursday with Ukraine, energy security and the migration crisis on the agenda of the talks.

The head of the President’s press office Andreas Iosif said the two men would discuss ways to end the aggression in Ukraine and issues related to the EU’s energy sufficiency and the migration crisis ways to enhance the cooperation between small EU member states.

Iosif said that Cyprus and Luxembourg have excellent relations, and during the meeting, President Anastasiades and Bettel will examine ways to enhance bilateral cooperation further.

Anastasiades will brief the Prime Minister of Luxembourg on stalled Cyprus peace negotiations, the efforts to resume them, and the Confidence Building Measures he put on the table.

He is expected to underline the need for the EU to play a more vital role in the peace talks and note the need for Turkey to show a constructive stance and terminate the violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights.

The last round of peace talks under the UN aegis crashed in July 2017 in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana.

 

