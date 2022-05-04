/

Met Office, Greece, Israel join forces on weather alerts

Cyprus meteorological services are hoping to predict regional weather fronts quicker and more accurately after signing an agreement with the met offices of Greece and Israel.

The MoU aims to optimise weather forecasting, monitor Eastern Mediterranean changes, and develop fire alerts in specific areas.

The signing of the memorandum was welcomed by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, who said it puts another brick in the long-term cooperation between the three countries.

At the signing ceremony, Kadis explained that the agreement continues an MoU between Cyprus and Israel met offices signed in December 2018, “with positive outcomes so far”.

“The trilateral MoU promotes cooperation and exchange of best practices between our services in meteorology, climatology and marine science, data exchange and coding, education, research and development”.

Kadis said the exchange of information has proven vital in effectively dealing with wildfires and sending out early fire warnings.

He noted that the rapidly shifting climate conditions, heavily affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, call for more data sharing to improve short-term forecasts.

The accord was signed by the head of Cyprus’ meteorological services, Dr Kleanthis Nicolaides, with major general Dimitrios Siderides signing for Greece and Israel’s Nir Stav.

Ambassador to Greece Ioannis Papameletiou said the trilateral cooperation is more proof of the three countries’ commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

“Synergies like the one we are starting today are worth mentioning, given the multiple challenges on the planet and especially in our neighbourhood due to climate change.”

He said the MoU would make life easier for shipping and aviation.

 

 

 

