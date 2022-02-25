Another 36 speed cameras to be deployed

From April, Cyprus’ traffic camera network will be enhanced with 16 more mobile and 20 fixed cameras installed in towns, while another 66 devices will be imported by the end of the year.

Once the €34 mln system is fully operational, there will be 90 fixed units in 30 locations and 20 mobile cameras which police will determine their place of operation.

Cyprus police said motorists are growing accustomed to the new cameras and are increasingly complying with traffic regulations.

Violations recorded by the four mobile and four fixed cameras had dropped to 600 a day, from 800 in January and 1,500 when they were first introduced on a pilot scheme in October last year.

The traffic camera network has been introduced to bring down the number of deaths and road accidents on the roads.

So far in 2022, there have been seven deaths resulting from six road accidents, while all victims were under 33.

When Cyprus introduced speed cameras in 12 locations in 2007, road accidents were reduced by over 50%.

Traffic cameras were first introduced 15 years ago, but technical and legal issues over the ownership of the platform and collection of fines forced the government to switch them off.

As an EU member, Cyprus has adopted the European target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities and a 50% reduction in serious injuries by 2030.

According to police, the fines for offences monitored by the cameras are:

  • Speeding fines issued according to excess speed (i.e., up to 30% above the limit: €2/km and 1-3 penalty points)
  • Not complying with the traffic light system: €300 and three penalty points
  • Not stopping before the designated line at a junction: €25
  • Not wearing a seatbelt: €150 and three penalty points
  • Using a mobile phone whilst driving: €150 and two penalty points
  • Not wearing a protective helmet whilst driving a motorcycle: €200 and three penalty points

