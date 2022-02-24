Police beef security at foreign embassies

Cyprus has stepped up its security measures outside embassies in Nicosia following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said police spokesperson Christos Andreou.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Andreou said that the force had increased security measures at a number of embassies in the capital and other places of interest that could become targets.

It is understood that the police spokesperson was referring to a large presence of Russian nationals, especially in Limassol, and businesses on the island.

Andreou said that the police has bolstered the number of officers stationed outside embassies and increased the frequency of patrols in the surrounding areas.

According to Andreou, the measures are precautionary and pre-emptive, adding that police have not yet received any intelligence information that any embassy in Cyprus could be under threat.

Andreou added that instructions had been given to security forces stationed at the points of entry and the Maritime Police to take increased measures.

“The situation is constantly being assessed, and appropriate actions will be taken.”

 

 

