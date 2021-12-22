/

Jet2 offers more Cyprus flights next summer

The UK tour operator Jet2 has unveiled additional flights and trips to popular holiday destinations, including Larnaca, from Bristol airport and to the Greek islands.

From May 27 until October 28, there will be two flights every week from Bristol to Larnaca with prices from £150pp.

There will also be three flights every week to Rhodes, with prices starting at £211pp.

The additional flights and holidays are now on sale.

From July 26 until August 30, there will be two flights per week from Newcastle to Kefalonia, with return flights seven nights apart starting at £312pp.

There will be two flights each day to Zante, costing from £349pp.

There will also be four flights every week to Corfu, costing from £295pp.

Jet2 is also offering its VIP package holidays, including preferable flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “With many customers missing out on holidays over the past two years, we are seeing strong demand for summer 2022, as more people look to book ahead and give themselves something to look forward to.

“As always, we have been quick to respond to demand by adding additional flights from Newcastle and Bristol airports and offering customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to look or enjoy some sunshine next summer.”

 

 

