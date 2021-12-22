Larnaca port project ‘respects environment’

Τhe integrated €1.2 bln redevelopment of Larnaca port and marina ensures the sustainability and protection of the environment, according to an eco-impact study for the project.

The study was presented at a public hearing in Larnaca to examine the impact during construction and operation.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said residents have been waiting for the project for many years, and the master plan presented by the investors was in line with what the town expected from the project.

At the same time, he expressed his satisfaction that investors emphasise several environmental issues that will improve Larnaca’s infrastructure and quality of life.

Panos Alexandrou, head of Kition Ocean, the consortium building and operating the port and marina, said the project would take 12 years before completion.

He said work is expected to start before the summer of 2022, and on April 1, the Cyprus-Israeli consortium will assume management of the port and the marina.

They expect the project to create around 4,000 jobs, apart from the huge investments that will change the face of Larnaca.

The project is one of the biggest private investments for decades and the largest development project of the government.

It will create a modern port for cruise ships and a marina for pleasure boats, generating millions for the state.

The green redevelopment will cost about €1.2 bln and be completed in four phases.

Using renewable sources and recycling methods, the marina and the port will be energy self-sufficient.

