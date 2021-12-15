COVID19: Doors close for unjabbed

On Wednesday, the unvaccinated were banned from hospitality and social events such as weddings and christenings, as tighter COVID-19 restrictions were introduced.

Measures introduced hope to boost vaccination rates in the wake of Omicron, a more transmissible variant of coronavirus threatening to more than double daily cases.

To get into an event, restaurant or bar, people need to prove they have been fully vaccinated. The ban on the unvaccinated also includes cafes, pubs, theatres, and cinemas.

People with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must carry a negative PCR or rapid test.

Carrying a negative PCR test, not older than 72 hours, or a 48-hour rapid test for hospitality venues is also required for people eligible for a booster shot if seven months have passed.

Rapid tests for the above group will still be available for free.

The cabinet will revisit the measure on 15 January.

Cypriots excluded from vaccination for health reasons are not obliged to have their Safe Pass scanned but must be tested weekly.

With the arrival of Omicron, those listed as close contacts of Omicron cases need to self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status.

Vaccinated listed as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case (not Omicron) must take a rapid test within 72 hours and a free PCR test on the seventh day from coming into contact with the case.

Both tests will be provided free by state healthcare services for the vaccinated.

People with a booster shot are excluded from the above.

Those positive for the new variant are now instructed to isolate at home, despite an initial cabinet decision for quarantine at state-designated facilities.

Health authorities launch a COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged five to eleven on Thursday.

Children in this age group will receive 10mg of the Pfizer vaccine instead of 30mg.

Vaccinations will take place at maternity protection and child welfare centres after appointment.

After a mandatory PCR test at the airport, arrivals in Cyprus must undergo a free rapid test 72 hours later.

People who received the booster jab are excluded from the rapid test.

Meanwhile, booster dose eligibility was reduced from six months to five months and two weeks.

Christmas events organised by companies and other organisations will be cancelled unless the relevant health protocols are followed.

Only people who received at least one dose of the vaccine will be permitted entry to restaurants, cafes, pubs, cinemas, theatres, stadiums, weddings, and baptisms.

CovScan

CovScan turns green if the certificate is valid and means the holder has completed their vaccination or has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Yellow or Orange means the certificate is valid and the holder has undergone PCR or rapid test with a negative result, while red means the document is invalid.

From Saturday, a new colour will be introduced to the CovScan for those who have had one dose of a vaccine or seven months have passed since the completion of their vaccination regimen.

When having their Safe Pass documents scanned, the scanner will give a ‘purple’ indication, alerting the establishment to ask for proof of a negative PCR or rapid test.