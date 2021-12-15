COVID19: More hospital beds made available

With hospitals facing a spike in admissions due to COVID-19 patients, the State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) has increased the number of beds at Larnaca General to meet the demand.

Due to increased hospitalisations, there are 159 patients in all hospitals, of which 37 are in Increased Care and 22 in Intensive Care Units.

The majority of patients with COVID-19 (80.51%) are unvaccinated.

Although the situation remains “manageable”, OKYPY went ahead with 28 new beds for patients with COVID-19 at Larnaca General Hospital and additional staff.

With the new additions, the total number of beds for COVID patients in all hospitals is more than 160 in regular wards.

OKYPY said it takes all necessary measures to ensure public health through the uninterrupted provision of high-quality care and “will continue to do whatever it takes to achieve this goal”.

Patient numbers have increased steadily since breaking past the 100-level in mid-November.

Cyprus SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 have reached 142,228 and 612 deaths.

