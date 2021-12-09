Two Limassol towers post-golden passports

Limassol is still seeing high-rise projects preparing to take off the ground, despite Cyprus’ golden passport scheme’s demise that put some luxury towers on ice.

The island’s environmental body has given the all-clear to two high risers reaching 81 metres and 75 metres added to the coastal city’s skyline.

One of the projects by CYAGAMA LTD concerns the construction and operation of a residential development named “Westminster Residences” in Yermasoyia.

The main building includes 17 floors with apartments, a roof garden with a swimming pool, a semi-basement area with a gym, a hammam facility, changing rooms, and 44 parking spaces.

The two other buildings will be 18 metres high, including four floors with apartments and two outdoor swimming pools on the third and fourth floors.

Developers are targeting locals and foreign investors, arguing that the project will add value to the area.

The environmental department noted that no Special Protection Zone or Site of Community Importance is located near the plot.

The nearest corridor – passage for migratory wild birds is located 475m west of the project area, while the nearest protected area is the Limassol Forest at 4.5 km north.

The second project, called “Clelia”, is located in the municipality of Agios Tychonas and includes a modern and luxurious, purely residential building of 19 floors, with underground private parking.

The development will be about 75.3 metres in height and include a private pool and gym.

It will consist of 26 residential units and 41 parking spaces.

However, as noted by the environmental department, this project may run into unexpected difficulties, as it notes that the location could contain artefacts, as the ancient site of Amathus is not far away.

Therefore, a condition was added that the department of antiquities would be monitoring the construction of the project to avoid altering the possible discovery of cultural and archaeological heritage elements.

Limassol was the darling of foreign investors eyeing a Cypriot passport through the citizenship for investment scheme.

But since the scheme’s demise in November 2020 due to corruption claims, some high rise projects have been suspended or shortened.