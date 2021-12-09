Brussels helping Cyprus to speed-up slow justice

EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said Brussels is helping Cyprus reform its notoriously slow justice system.

She participated in the presentation by the Supreme Court of the Cypriot reform of the judicial system, supported by the Commission’s Technical Support Instrument (TSI).

The review of Civil Procedure Rules is one of the essential components of the justice reform and constitutes a significant part of the government’s plan for a holistic legal system.

Cyprus has one of the slowest deliveries of justice in Europe, and the reforms promote flexibility, simplification of procedures, specialization through the establishment of new specialized Courts.

Hopefully, this will reduce the backlog of cases, and the years it takes to be heard.

“For decades, Cyprus’ justice system has been suffering from lengthy court proceedings and an increasing backlog in litigious civil and commercial cases,” Commissioner Ferreira said in a written statement.

“I am pleased that the Commission is continuing to support Cyprus in its judicial reform, not least with the reform and adoption of the new civil procedure rules by the Supreme Court of Cyprus.

“Effective justice systems are essential for social fairness, mutual trust, a favourable investment climate and the sustainability of long-term growth.”

The Commission supported the Cypriot authorities in achieving a more efficient approach to their Civil Procedure Rules since 2017.

The reform was carried through a public consultation on the areas of intervention and the joint design, drafting and approval of the new rules by the national stakeholders, including targeted communication activities.

The Commission’s support included facilitating the transition to the new rules and procedures, training of judges, lawyers, and court registrars on the modern system.

The main general objective of the TSI, the Commission’s instrument to provide technical support to reforms in member states, is to promote the EU’s economic, social, and territorial cohesion by helping efforts implement reforms.

Since 2017, the Commission has provided technical support to all Member States with more than 1200 projects. (source CNA)