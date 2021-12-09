/

Cyprus Airways resumes flights to Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv

259 views
2 mins read

Larnaca-based Cyprus Airways will operate flights to Greece, the UK, Russia, Lebanon, and Israel this winter.

The Cypriot airline will resume flights to Athens, a destination traditionally one of the most popular for Cypriot travellers.

Flights to Athens are scheduled to commence from 15 December 2021 with three weekly flights, every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Flights to Heraklion, the airline’s second getaway in Greece, will continue this winter season on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Cyprus Airways will resume flights to Beirut from 18 December with three weekly flights and Tel Aviv, the city that never sleeps, on 10 January 2022 with two weekly flights.

Flights to Moscow, the perfect city for a winter break, will continue every Monday and Thursday.

Flights to London Heathrow Airport, the busiest airport in Europe, are scheduled to commence from 1 February 2022, with three weekly flights every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights to London will depart from Larnaca in the morning, a convenient time to enjoy a full day in London.

Recently Cyprus Airways was acquired by the SJC Group, a Maltese group of companies with operations across Africa and the Middle East, including helicopter commercial flight operations and maintenance from dedicated hangars within Malta International Airport.

The SJC Group maintains a fleet of private aircraft to provide emergency services in remote parts of the world.

Simon Camilleri, the new CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “We are delighted to resume our flights to Athens, Beirut and Tel Aviv.

“We continually monitor our route network, and we believe that our winter destinations will be a popular choice for local travellers, while at the same time contribute to increasing tourists visiting Cyprus.”

Customers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.

Under the improved baggage policy, basic fare ticket holders will be offered a complimentary 10kg cabin bag.

 

 

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus