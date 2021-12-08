Troodos covered in snow for first time this season

The Troodos mountains were covered with a blanket of shimmering snow on Wednesday, as a low weather system allows snow to settle on the highest Cyprus peaks for the first time this season.

Speaking to the Financial Mirror, weather observer Eric Kitas of KitasWeather said that the low system is essentially the wintery weather system the island is seeing this season, although temperatures are expected to rise as of Thursday.

WATCH LIVE UPDATE: https://www.facebook.com/Kitasweather/videos/592537141838875

Kitas said that the weather system will also bring along with it thunderstorms, with a possibility of hail in some areas.

The island’s met office has also renewed a yellow weather warning for Wednesday, issuing an alert of heavy rainfall which will range between 35 and 50 mm per hour.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy and local rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Hail is also likely to fall in a storm.

More snow is expected in the highest peaks of Troodos, while snow or sleet is likely to fall, locally, and in the higher mountains

Strong winds

Winds will blow mainly southwest, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, but in the leeward strong and locally up to very strong, 5 to 6 Beaufort.

However, from noon onwards, the winds will gradually become mainly westerly to northwesterly of the same intensity. The sea will be turbulent to wavy and locally on the west and northern coasts, wavy to very wavy.

The temperature will rise to around 17 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 7°C in the higher mountains.

Night temperatures will drop to 8°C inland, 11°C to 13°C on the coast and 2°C on the highest mountains.

The temperature will rise on Thursday, to fluctuate above the average temperatures (18°C) for the season, while on Friday and Saturday no significant change is expected.

“The rise of temperatures as of Thursday is expected to melt the snow, but more low weather systems on the horizon could bring more snow in the coming days,” said Kitas.