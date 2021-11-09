Speed camera warning signs

Authorities will place signs warning motorists of speed limits and the operation of new traffic cameras being installed in the coming months.

A joint announcement by the Transport, Justice and Innovation ministers and the chief of police said visible signs would be installed to warn drivers of fixed and mobile cameras and the legal speed limit in that area.

The announcement came after a meeting on Monday, where it was stressed that the public needs to be properly informed on how the camera system operates.

Since 25 October, speed cameras were officially back on the island’s roads as the re-introduced traffic monitoring network went live.

Up to the end of the year, four fixed cameras and four mobile cameras are up and running as part of a pilot program.

According to police, the four cameras set up at a busy Nicosia junction on Grivas Digheni and Demosthenis Severis Avenues and the other four mobile cameras have recorded thousands of violations daily.

Each of the four cameras at the busy Nicosia junction records on average 500 violations a day.

Until the end of the year, no offending motorist will receive a fine as operators of the system will only be sending out warnings, giving time for drivers to familiarise themselves.

Until January, offending drivers will be sent warnings through the post but not fines or penalty points.

From January, fines will be sent to the owner of the offending vehicle, who will then have 15 days to declare who was behind the wheel at the time.

Cameras will monitor speed violations, motorists not wearing a seat belt, motorcyclists not wearing crash helmets, the use of mobile phones whilst driving, and drivers not complying with the traffic light system.

The project is implemented in three phases, with 90 fixed cameras installed at 30 locations to monitor red light and stop sign infringements.

Twenty fixed, and 16 mobile cameras will be installed in the first six months, with an additional 66 cameras in the third stage in the following 12 months.

It will be completed in about two years.

The €34 mln project has Cyprus Police feeling confident the re-introduction of traffic cameras will help reduce road accident-related deaths.

When Cyprus introduced speed cameras in 12 locations 14 years ago, road accidents were reduced by over 50%.

Traffic cameras were first introduced in 2007, but technical and legal issues over the ownership of the platform and collection of fines forced the government to switch them off.

As an EU member, Cyprus has adopted the European target of a 50% reduction in road fatalities and a 50% reduction in serious injuries by 2030.