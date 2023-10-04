Running red light fine to be slashed from €300

The government will be lifting hefty fines for running a red light, as authorities acknowledge that a €300 fine does not fit the crime during a cost-of-living squeeze.

The decision was taken at the Road Safety Council, attended by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Justice Minister Anna Procopiou.

According to Phileleftheros daily, the two ministers agreed that a €300 fine for running a red line is a harsh punishment, considering that the fine for violating the white stop line at junctions controlled by traffic lights is €25.

A most likely scenario is for the fine for running a red line to be set at €85, which is the same for not prioritising pedestrians at a zebra crossing.

The Council also addressed an issue with green light arrow indications, as motorists claimed they are trapped as there is no timer informing drivers when the light will turn red.

It has decided to allow motorists more time to turn after the light turns red, increasing it from three seconds to four.

The two ministers agreed the camera network has contributed to alleviating traffic jams and committed to promoting a bill prepared by the Ministry of Transport to overcome issues with unreceived fines.

Four fatal accidents recently changed the data regarding road deaths recorded so far.

Until a few days ago, the reduction of deaths from road traffic collisions reached 50%; now it stands at 25%.

Reportedly, more than 60,000 fines have been sent out but have not been picked up by offending motorists.

The bill allows the system’s operators to access motorists’ personal data, such as mobile phone numbers and emails, to send notifications via SMS or electronically.

In this way, it will be presumed the driver has been notified, and if they do not pay, their case will go to court.

The bill also regulates the issues of vehicles belonging to companies so that if the driver who committed the violation is not identified, the company must pay the fine.

It also resolves the issue of vehicles that are sold and documents not transferred so that when the new driver is not indicated, the liability for extrajudicial payment will befall the person appearing to own the vehicle.

Ministers also want to penalise signalling to other drivers, warning them of the presence of a mobile speed camera.

Pending issues, such as fines issued to Turkish Cypriot motorists or rental vehicles, are also expected to be addressed.