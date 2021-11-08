COVID19: New Safe Pass scan, booster shot launches

Cyprus businesses started using the CovScan application on Monday to verify customers’ Safe Pass while those aged 50 and over can get a booster jab.

Door greeters at supermarkets, bakeries and retail shops have until 22 November to get familiar with the application before it becomes obligatory.

Last week the government decided that Safe Pass checks would only be carried out using the CovScan, an android software application that can be downloaded on phones and tablets from Google Play Store.

Initially, the program was to be mandatory from Monday, but the government decided that a grace period was needed.

The application informs businesses whether a customer has a valid Safe Pass using a traffic light colour system.

A green indication will be shown if a holder has a Safe Pass after being vaccinated or yellow if the holder has tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 72 hours.

A red indication means the holder’s Safe Pass is not valid.

The Health Ministry says CovScan allows for quick and safe validity of the EU certificate.

Customers present safe Pass documents to gain access to shops and restaurants. It is proof of either being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or testing negative for the virus in the past 72 hours.

However, critics argue that many customers, including the elderly and people who are not tech-savvy, may have an issue getting a Safe Pass online or installing the CovPass, which produces the scannable QR code.

The ministry is considering the issue and may allow some people to carry a printed version of their Safe Pass or use their vaccination card or written proof of being tested.

The QR code can be printed or downloaded from the government’s EUDCC portal and uploaded to the holder’s CovPass.

Boosters

Meanwhile, people over the age of 50 or with severe obesity are now eligible for a booster shot for COVID-19 as of Monday.

In comments to CyBC radio, the ministry’Constantinos Athanasiou said: “People over the age of 50 now have the opportunity to book their appointment through the online vaccination portal or go to a walk-in centre for their booster shot, provided that they have completed their vaccination scheme at least six months earlier.”

People over 50, vaccinated with either Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca in their initial vaccination scheme, will receive an mRNA vaccine of Pfizer or Moderna.

Those vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna will get a booster of the same vaccine used during their initial vaccination.

People vaccinated with AstraZeneca can choose between a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

For walk-in vaccinations, beneficiaries must provide evidence of their vaccination status and identification documents, either an ID card or migrant registration card.

The country’s General Healthcare System (GHS) beneficiaries can be served at walk-in centres from Monday to Thursday from 8 am until 1 pm.

Every Friday, non-beneficiaries of the GHS are served at the walk-in centres between 8 am and 1 pm.