COVID19: Online platform open for first-time jabs, booster shots

263 views
1 min read

The unjabbed and people eligible for a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can book their appointments online as the vaccination portal is open to them, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry said people could arrange appointments through the portal for their first jab and booster shots from Friday.

The vaccination portal had gone offline for people wanting the first dose of a COVID-19, catering only to second jabs due to maintenance.

It is now back online, catering also for booster shot appointments.

Beneficiaries can still go to a walk-in centre for their first shot and booster jabs.

First-time jabs are available for individuals aged 12 and above.

Booster shots are available for those aged 65 and above, provided they received their second jab at least six months ago.

Reportedly, scientists advise the government to bring down the age limit for a booster shot to 60.

According to the latest update from the Health Ministry, some 26,097 people have received a COVID-19 booster shot, while 81.5% of the island’s adult population has been jabbed, and 79% are fully vaccinated.

And 41.5% of teenagers 16 and 17 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 41.5% have completed their vaccination.

Some 27.4% of 12 to 15-year-olds have received one dose, while 24.6% are fully vaccinated.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus