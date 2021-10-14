Cyprus’ first shopping village opens next week

The island’s first designer outlet and entertainment village, Neo Plaza, opens on 19 October, promising Cypriots a whole new shopping experience.
Located near the industrial area of Kokkinotrimithia close to the Nicosia Mall and 15 minutes from the capital, Neo Plaza aspires to become an “All day destination for Fun, Food and Fashion”.
The company said the complex has 50 outlets and 10 dining areas.
“Neo Plaza is a multidimensional project, which aims to serve the needs of the Cypriot consumer, combining leisure with smart shopping, creating for all seasons an ideal destination for young and old, who will enjoy fun, good food and smart shopping”.
In recent comments to the Financial Mirror, Neo Plaza’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Anna Maria Zachariades, said the new addition to Cyprus’ retail sector “is a completely new idea that serves the Mediterranean culture and the Cypriot’s extrovert mentality”.
Zachariades said the original Feel & Look of the park was designed with references to the island’s traditional architecture, in combination with the modern aesthetics, functionality, climatic and environmental parameters, with the main goal of creating an open and safe shopping and entertainment environment.
“Neo Plaza is built around a large square, surrounded by dining areas, with indoor and outdoor options for entertainment and relaxation all year round.
“A giant screen will offer entertainment showing sports games and big events”.
Children and families will have another option to “hang out”, with Neo Plaza offering a specially designed playground, the famous Volta Fun Park with some 700 sq.m. of interior and 3000 sq.m. outdoor facilities.
“Events, birthdays, parties can also be held at this complex, while a well-known award-winning Cypriot chef has prepared the menu.”
The Neo Plaza covers more than 37,000 sqm with access from the Nicosia – Troodos highway and offers 1,100 parking spaces.
Reportedly, the project’s cost is estimated to be around €10 mln and will contribute to the further development of the western Nicosia region by creating 500 jobs.
Brands signed up for Neo Plaza;
Catering and entertainment:
- Volta Fun Town
- McDonald’s
- KFC
- BEER & BEER
- Loukou Doughnuts
- Papafilipou
- Chopsticks Chinese Restaurant
- Caffe Nero
- Mikel Coffee
Clothing, footwear, cosmetics, jewellery, toys, food stores, specialized beauty services:
- Benetton
- Prince Oliver
- Matou France
- Panaidis Eyewear Boutique
- Beauty Outlet – C.A. Papaellinas Group
- Kings of Toys
- OJO Sunglasses
- DUST & CREAM
- Ermes Group – Department Store 1,400sqm
- Factory Outlet – Department Store 1,200sqm
- Cosmos Sports
- Admiral
- Skechers
- Mothercare
- BEST FOR
- Hair and Beauty Spa