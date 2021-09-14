Nicosia calls Turkey to pay outstanding compensation

Cyprus accuses Turkey of “blatant disregard of its legal obligations” to comply with judgements issued by the European Court of Human Rights in paying outstanding compensation in Greek Cypriot property cases.
Nicosia argues that Ankara’s outstanding debt, as compensation for the loss of use, exceeds €50 mln in the Xenides-Arestis group of cases alone.
In a memorandum to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, sitting on September 14-16, the Republic of Cyprus says compensation due in 33 cases of the Xenides-Arestis group remains unpaid.
And the examination of the individual measures of Titina Loizidou, a Greek Cypriot who applied for her property in Kyrenia, is also pending.
According to the memorandum, Turkey’s outstanding sums as of March 13, 2019, were €52,842,414.97 for the Xenides-Arestis group, without considering the outstanding debts of €103,493,835.62 in Cyprus versus Turkey interstate case together with €244,692.99 in the Varnava cases, concerning Greek Cypriot missing persons.
Nicosia invites the Committee to express its grave concern that the unconditional obligation to pay compensation in 33 cases of the Xenides-Arestis group has been neglected and prepare an interim resolution requiring the Turkish authorities to pay damages without delay.
In the Loizidou case, Cyprus requests the Committee of Ministers calls on Turkey to provide information and details about the purported transfer of Loizidou’ property to new users, the development status and whether there is evidence that users were Turkish Cypriots who have property in the government-controlled areas.
Nicosia says the Committee should resume consideration of the individual measures in the Loizidou case once Turkey provides this information.
Legal representatives of the Xenides-Arestis group and Loizidou cases also sent letters to the Committee of Ministers.
The European Court of Human Rights sentenced Turkey in numerous cases brought forward by Greek Cypriots concerning their fundamental human rights violations following the 1974 invasion.
Titina Loizidou, a Greek Cypriot applicant, seeks to enforce a 1996 Court judgment concerning the restitution and peaceful enjoyment of her property in Turkish-occupied Kyrenia. (source CNA)