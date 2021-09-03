COVID19: Cases high among unvaccinated youth

Cyprus epidemiological indicators improved in August; however, infection of teenagers and those in their 20’s remain high, according to the Health Ministry’s latest COVID-19 report.

According to the report (17-30 August 2021), 3,722 cases have been diagnosed, with a 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate of 419.1 per 100,000 population.

The overall rate is down from 1403.5 a month ago when Cyprus dealt with the fourth wave of infections peaking at 1,152 in mid-July.

However, high notification rates among people aged up to 30 years keep indicators high, and Cyprus remains in the European Centre for Disease Control’s high risk ‘red’ category.

The Health Ministry said this is attributable to the fact younger age groups have a low vaccination rate.

The cumulative notification rate for the age group 10 to 19 was 2508.9, and the rate for the age group 20 to 29 stands at 2321.1.

Age groups with higher vaccination coverage, such as the 60-69, had a lower rate of 588.8, the 70 to 79 387, and the 80 plus group had a rate of 322.4.

The median age of cases was 30 years, 50.1% were males (n = 1,844), and 49.9% females (n = 1,836).

As of September 1st, 145 people were still hospitalised.

The median age of patients still hospitalised due to COVID-19 is 63 years (53-74 years), 52.8% are males, and 39.4% are from Limassol.

Forty-nine cases (43%) out of 114 still hospitalised have comorbidities.

Some 29 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 27 of which are intubated.

The median age of current ICU patients is 57 (IQR: 48-67), and 21 (72.4%) are males.

Over the last 14 days, 428,564 RT PCR and 206,331 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, (34%) were reported in Nicosia, 1,024 (29.2%) in Limassol, 631 (18%) in Larnaca, 326 (9.3%) in Famagusta, 325 (9.3%) in Paphos, and 7 (0.2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad.