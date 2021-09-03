COVID19: Limassol records most August deaths  

351 views
1 min read

Limassol recorded the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in August, with a third of the 82 reported involving its residents, according to the Health Ministry.

Overall, August went down as the deadliest month on record, with 82 deaths attributed directly to COVID, crashing the previous record of 76 deaths reported both in December last year and January.

And 27 (32.9%) deaths of the 82 recorded were from Limassol.

Larnaca recorded the second-highest number of deaths in August, with 22 (26.8%) inhabitants losing their lives to COVID and 20 (24.3%) people from Nicosia.

Six deaths involved people from Paphos, five from Famagusta, one had a residence abroad.

The Health Ministry did not have data regarding the place of residence of one patient who passed away.

Limassol also has the highest mortality rate for COVID-19, standing at 74.1 per 100,000, followed by Larnaca with 63.8.

Nicosia was third with 47.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, Famagusta had 47, and Paphos 35.5 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

More than a third of all COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic started has been recorded in Limassol, 184 (36%) of the 507 recorded until 1 September.

Nicosia follows with 164 deaths (32%), Larnaca with 95 (19%), Paphos with 34 (7%) and Famagusta with 23 (5%).

By September 1, 507 people died from COVID-19 — 327 men, or 64.5%, and 180 women (35.5%).

According to the data, almost one in five deaths, or 106 people, concerned people in the 80 to 84 age group. The median age was 78.

By the end of August, the overall mortality rate was 0.4%, as the number of recorded cases between March 2020 and August 2021 reached over 114,000.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus