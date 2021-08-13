/

Yellow warning for summer storms

Cyprus is expecting thunderstorms inland with heavy rain in some areas and hailstones falling on higher ground Friday, according to a Met Office yellow warning for extreme weather conditions.

The alert is in force from 11 am to 5.30 pm Friday.

According to the Met Office, the island’s mountain and inland areas are in for heavy thunderstorms, with the downpour ranging from 35 to 50 millimetres of rain per hour, while hail is very likely.

Friday fine start is expected to give way to clouds developing from midday, building up toward showers and storms, although the brunt will miss coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 38°C inland, around 34- 36°C on the coast and 29°C in the higher mountains.

The weather is expected to clear by Saturday, which will be fine with increased cloud in the mountains later, leading to isolated showers.

On Saturday, maximum temperatures will increase to 39°C — above the seasonal average of 38°C — remaining at the same levels until Monday.

 

 

