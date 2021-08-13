/

Cyprus, Serbia to deepen defence ties

Cyprus and Serbia are ready to deepen their bilateral military cooperation programme after a visit to Belgrade by National Guard chief Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.

Zervakis held a two-day official visit to Serbia this week at the invitation of his Serbian counterpart General Milan Mojsilović.

A statement by the National Guard General Staff said the visit falls within the framework of the bilateral programme of defence cooperation between the two states.

The meetings focused on the developments in the Balkan region, the wider Eastern Mediterranean, and various aspects concerning the cooperation between the two countries armed forces.

The Chief of the National Guard was officially welcomed by his Serbian counterpart, with whom he held a tete a tete meeting and exchanged views on international security challenges.

Zevrakis referred to the security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the challenges that Cyprus faces, especially regarding the ongoing “Turkish provocations and its hybrid activities”.

Both sides expressed willingness to deepen their bilateral military cooperation programme.

The permanent secretary of Serbia’s Ministry of Defence, Aleksandar Živković, conveyed his ministry’s commitment to substantially improve cooperation in defence to the mutual benefit of both countries.

Zevrakis reiterated the readiness of Cyprus to participate in joint military exercises.

He was also received by Serbian Defence Minister Nebojša Stefanović, who expressed his country`s gratitude for Cyprus’ support.

He expressed his government’s commitment to further enhance cooperation in defence and military equipment.

