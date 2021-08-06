COVID19: Cyprus on track for herd immunity

Cyprus is on track to reach its goal of vaccinating at least 80% of the population by the end of August to build an immunity wall against COVID-19 and its variants.

The Health Ministry, said 75.2% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.4% are fully vaccinated.

Experts estimate that vaccination coverage of 80% is needed to end the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, powered by the more contagious Delta variant.

Meanwhile, underaged teenagers have responded to calls to get vaccinated as one in three (30%) aged 16 and 17 have received a shot, while 17.3% are fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the health authorities launched their vaccination rollout of children aged 12 to 15, with 3.4% receiving their first jab.

Friday marked the first day the vaccination rollout was made available to people not registered with Cyprus’ General Health System (GHS).

Large numbers turned up at walk-in centres, many were turned away in Nicosia as vaccines had run out early.

Almost one million COVID-19 doses have been administrated by the end of last month, specifically 988,032 jabs.

Most vaccinations were administered last May and June.

Cyprus vaccination rollout kicked off on 27 December, with 25,576 vaccinations doses administrated by the end of January.

In February 53,066 vaccinations were carried out. In March 76,347, April 132,979, May had the highest number at 317,365, in June 208,736 and in July 173,963.

People who completed their vaccination reached 472,665 at the end of July, while 515,367 received at least one dose.

Vaccines used in Cyprus COVID-19 vaccination rollout are AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.