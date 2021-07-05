Cyprus June jobless dips 14.3%

Registered unemployed in Cyprus fell by over 4,000, recording an annual drop of 14.3% in June, from 31,158 last year to 26,694, according to the Statistical Service.

Unemployed people registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of June reached 26,694 persons.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data showing the unemployment trend, registered unemployed for June decreased to 29,457 from 31,801 in the previous month.

Compared to June 2020, a decrease of 4,464 or 14.3%, was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of accommodation and food service activities (-4,422), trade (-365), transportation and storage (-328), manufacturing (-157), administrative and support service activities (-130) arts, entertainment and recreation (-110).

In June 2020, Cyprus was exiting a harsh two-month national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 15, 2021, the automatic renewal of registered unemployed was terminated, and an online platform activated for people to register they are looking for work.

 

