COVID19: Cyprus arm twist for unvaccinated

Government incentives to encourage Cypriots to get jabbed while making it tougher on the refuseniks goes live on 9 July with various benefits and restrictions.

Accessing hospitality and entertainment facilities will become harder for the unvaccinated as proof of vaccination will soon be required.

However, the government will terminate its free testing programme next month.

From Friday, authorities will reinstate the Safe Pass for indoor and outdoor facilities at bars, clubs, and venues that hold wedding, graduation, and birthday parties.

The Safe Pass will be mandatory for everyone above the age of 12.

Minors and adults who have serious health problems and cannot be vaccinated are exempt from the obligation to carry a Safe Pass.

Unlike the first time the Safe Pass introduced, having just one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine will not be enough; proof of full vaccination is required.

Alternatively, proof you have recovered from the virus in the past six months, or a negative PCR or rapid test no older than 72 hours.

Also, from 9-20 July, entrance to football games will only be allowed for individuals who have completed their vaccination scheme or vaccinated with one jab no earlier than three weeks.

Individuals holding a negative PCR test result valid for 72 hours or individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 during the last six months will also be granted access.

The same criteria apply to cinemas, theatres, and concerts.

After 21 July, only the fully vaccinated and people who have contracted the virus will be allowed entrance to football stadia, cinemas etc. Capacity will be increased to 75% from 50%.

Police will intensify checks over the coming period.

Cyprus will also abolish its free testing program from 1 August.

This means that testing, PCR or rapid, will only be carried out at private labs and pharmacies.

The maximum charge for a rapid antigen test is €20.

From 1 August, Cypriots arriving on the island, who have not received a COVID19 jab, will be treated as foreign visitors depending on the country they are returning from.

For example, Cyprus residents arriving from a country in the red or orange category can get a PCR test at the airport; if they are unvaccinated, they won’t be able to do this.

They will need to get tested in the country they are visiting before departure.

Vaccinated Cypriots also can enjoy state-subsidised holidays under an incentive scheme for vaccinated holidaymakers, offering them discounted hotel stays from 15 July to 31 August.

Cypriots will be offered accommodation at hotels with a ceiling of €52 a night for a double bedroom with bed and breakfast (the price includes the government’s 35% discount).

Soldiers will receive five extra days leave if vaccinated or get a shot before 31 August.

To encourage a safer workplace, employees will get a special leave of absence on the day of their vaccination.