/

Warning as Cyprus heatwave takes grip

383 views
1 min read

With the hottest day of the year predicted on Monday, Cypriot authorities issued a yellow warning for extreme heat with maximum temperatures expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius.

As temperatures continue to soar, the Meteorological and Forestry Departments issue heat warnings.

With temperatures expected to remain extremely high on Monday, the Forestry Department has warned that fire hazard remains on red alert.

The Cyprus Meteorological Department issued an alert for extreme high-temperature warning on Monday with a yellow awareness level as the maximum temperature expected to hit 41°C.

Temperatures on the coast will be slightly cooler at 36°C and 31°C on higher ground.

Authorities urged the public to be extremely cautious and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities or strenuous exercise during the day.

The Forestry department also reminded that lighting a fire in the countryside without permission is prohibited.

Food preparation is only allowed in specially constructed grills, which can be found at picnic and camping sites.

Offenders can face jail time or a hefty €50,000 fine.

If a fire is detected, inform the Forestry Department immediately on 1407 or the Fire Service at 112.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus