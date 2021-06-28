/

Cyprus, Greece in Search & Rescue drill

Cyprus and Greece held a joint Search and Rescue drill, codenamed ‘Salamis 03/21’, within the sea area under the responsibility of Nicosia.

A Greek frigate, a helicopter from the National Guard and specialist personnel from the State Health Services Organisation’s Ambulance Service participated.

Sunday’s joint Search-Rescue exercise was coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca and the Hellenic Navy General Staff.

The third scheduled search and rescue exercise was conducted this year under a bilateral agreement between Cyprus and Greece for better coordination and cooperation.

Nicosia and Athens have enhanced their joint defence capabilities in the region.

 

