COVID19: Scientists to discuss recent spike in cases

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades convenes a meeting on Monday of the government’s COVID-19 advisory team, following an alarming increase in coronavirus cases over the past few days.

Anastasiades has called the meeting is set for 6 pm at the Presidential Palace to hear the reasons behind the surge and if measures need to be taken.

There are fears the more aggressive Delta variant is pushing cases higher with transmission spreading in the community.

Authorities reported on Saturday reported a six-week high of 226 new COVID-19 cases out of 41,809 tests.

In its daily Covid bulletin, the Health Ministry said Sunday’s hospitalisation rate also worsened with 50 people being treated for Covid-19 in state hospitals, up seven from Saturday.

The number of critical cases remained unchanged at 18.

The total number of infections during the past 15 months is 74,785.

The test positivity rate stands at 0.56%.

 

