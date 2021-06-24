COVID19: Cyprus airports to accept EU digital pass

EU passengers flying to Cyprus from July 1 must hold a COVID-19 digital green pass to be allowed entry to the island, said the Transport Ministry on Thursday.

According to the announcement, passengers will need to upload their EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) onto the Cyprus Flight Pass online platform.

It follows approval by the Cabinet, which met earlier Thursday to approve changes to the action plan on the gradual restart of flights to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Arrivals holding a valid EUDCC will be allowed to enter the Republic of Cyprus, provided they hold:

A vaccination certificate proving the holder’s vaccination scheme has been completed with the required number of doses and days, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

Only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EEA) and Sputnik V or Sinopharm (BBIBP COVID-19) vaccines are accepted.

Member States are expected to be granted a transitional period of six weeks if they are not yet ready to issue digital certificates.

Consequently, holders of non-digital certificates from those States can enter Cyprus with equivalent written documents.

Only European digital recovery certificates will be accepted by the Member States, including the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

A negative PCR – RT laboratory test certificate not older than 72 hours before the trip is also valid.

Holders of PCR laboratory test certificates, whether digital or not, the existing procedure will be followed using the electronic platform CyprusFlightPass, in which countries are categorised under a traffic light system.

Cyprus will continue to carry out random checks among passengers regardless of the country of departure.

Cypriots travelling within the bloc will also need to carry their EU digital green pass.

Holders of a Green Pass will need to download an online mobile application which national health authorities will update with the holder’s details.

The application will download a QR code which will be scanned every time a passenger walks through an entry or exit of an EU country.

The pass will indicate whether the holder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative, or recently recovered from coronavirus.