Shipping Chamber boss gets leading role in ICS

Themis Papadopoulos, who returns to the helm of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, has also been elected Vice-Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, the world’s principal shipping organisation, representing around 80% of global merchant tonnage.

Papadopoulos, who was the immediate past president of the CSC during the 2019-2021 period, was elected during the ICS members’ AGM held online this week.

“This very positive development proves the important recognition of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and Cyprus Shipping hold among the International Shipping community,” said the chamber.

During their interventions, Papadopoulos and the Chamber’s Director-General, Thomas Kazakos, raised key issues concerning international shipping, prioritising the continuation of strategic planning for the ICS Vaccine Road Map.

The vaccination plan aims to allow maritime states to provide seafarers access to vaccines upon their arrival at ports worldwide.

Other key issues discussed during the ICS virtual meeting included the technical and environmental issues related to the worldwide shipping industry’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and address the ongoing piracy crisis in the Gulf of Guinea.

