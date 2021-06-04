COVID19: Cyprus rolls back more restrictions

Cyprus’ improved COVID-19 data has encouraged authorities to lift some restrictions earlier than planned, including birthday parties at play centres and shortening the curfew for wedding parties from Friday.

A Health Ministry announcement said people attending wedding parties need not worry about the 1 am curfew, as they will be allowed to stay out two hours later until 3 am.

If stopped by police officers carrying out checks after 1 am, revellers can present proof of attending a wedding by showing the invitation, the ministry said.

Furthermore, betting shops can return to business as usual, as they will be allowed to have customers seated within their indoor premises on the condition that they carry a Safe Pass.

Social events such as birthday parties at playgrounds, Luna parks and theme parks get the green light from Friday.

Relaxations for playgrounds and theme parks were scheduled for 16 June.

With daily cases in double-digit figures, health authorities feel comfortable going ahead with more relaxations, following a vaccination-backed improvement of the island’s epidemiological data.

The measures were made possible because 54.1% of the adult population has been jabbed, and 31.9% are fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

Authorities still have some COVID-19 restrictions leftover from the two-week lockdown in April.

Until 10 June, the number of people allowed indoors in public places, such as casinos, conferences and trade fair venues, theatres, amphitheatres, and other performing arts venues, is set at 50% of the capacity of each venue.

Church services, weddings and christenings will be allowed provided the physical presence does not exceed 50% of venue capacity.

A Safe Pass is also required for indoor events.

People over 12 are allowed entrance to such venues, provided they carry a Safe Pass.

It can be a negative COVID PCR or rapid test taken within the last 72 hours, proof of vaccination of at least one dose taken three weeks earlier, or proof of recovering from the virus in the past six months.

Social events return with weddings, christenings, graduation parties in restaurants, and other hospitality or entertainment venues with a maximum of 150 people indoors for lunch or dinner or 280 people seated outdoors.

From 10 June

As planned, 10 June will see the last lockdown restrictions scrapped, as nightclubs can open.

Restriction on the physical presence of employees in their workplaces, which currently allows up to 50% of private-sector employees to be present, will also be lifted.

The nighttime curfew will also be scrapped for everyone.