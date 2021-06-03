/

COVID19: Cyprus vaccination rollout revisits younger people

Cyprus offers all age groups another chance to get vaccinated, as the online COVID-19 vaccination portal reboots in the coming days, starting with those aged 32 and under.

The Health Ministry hopes to inoculate 65% of the adult population with one vaccine jab by the end of June.

Cyprus is currently third in the EU for vaccinations, with 71 doses per 100 inhabitants.

Closing in on the target set for the end of the month, Cyprus has vaccinated 54.1% with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while another 32.6% are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination portal will reopen for four different age groups over the coming days.

On Friday at 7.30 am, those aged 28 to 32 will be given another chance at booking a vaccine, with the portal remaining open until 5.30 pm on Saturday.

People aged between 23 and 27 will be able to book vaccine appointments between 7.30 on June 7 and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, June 8.

Next Wednesday, the portal will reopen for 18–22-year-olds and stay open until 5.30 pm on Thursday, June 10.

The portal will revisit everyone aged 40 and over from 11 June and will close on June 12.

The Health Ministry recommends that people under 50 opt for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) as AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s jabs were found to have links to very rare blood clotting incidents.

A 39-year-old British woman died last month after taking an AZ shot in Paphos.

