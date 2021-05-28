COVID19: Cyprus in control of coronavirus

All of Cyprus’ epidemiological indices have steadily improved, with major reductions in COVID-19 infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the island’s COVID 14-day cumulative rate dropped to 218.6 per 100,000 compared to 431 last week and 689 the week before that.

Cyprus is in the red but well below the danger zone of 500 per 100,000 residents, which places countries in the dark red zone. But it is still far away from the desired green category.

Countries in the red have a cumulative case notification rate of over 150, but below the 500 mark, according to ECDC classification.

Climbing up ECDC’s traffic colour categorisation will bring Cyprus closer to the goal of being on the UK’s green travel list.

The island’s positivity rate from rapid tests was also low at 0.1%, dropping from 0.2% in last week’s Health Ministry report.

Between May 12-25, a total of 1,941 cases were recorded, of which 53.2% were male, and the majority (68.8%) were identified in the 20-59 age group.

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 33 (IQR: 23-47years).

The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 36 (IQR: 28-51years).

Older people were the first to be vaccinated in the December rollout.

Indices are faring well on a district level, with all of them recording a decrease in the 14-day notification rate.

Paphos leads with the lowest case rate of 119. 5 per 100,000, down from 294.5, followed by Nicosia with 199.5 cases.

Larnaca is third with 200 per 100,000 down from 394.6 last week, followed by Limassol with 242 down from 464.8.

Famagusta is last with 327.2 cases per 100,000, also down from 546.

A reduction in cases has brought about a well-needed breather for the health system after being burdened with more than 300 COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalisations have dropped significantly, with COVID patients dropping to 82 with 34 people treated in an ICU.

The median age of all people hospitalised is 63.

Among cases diagnosed until 26 May, 357 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported (Case Fatality Risk-CFR: 0.5%).

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 40.2 per 100,000.

Deaths occurred in 238 men (66.7%) and 119 (33.3%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 80 (IQR: 70-86years).

Some 12% of all COVID-19 deaths took place in May, compared to April’s 15%.

The deadliest months were December and January, which combined were 80% of deaths (40%-40%).

Limassol had the most deaths (129, 36%), followed by Nicosia (124, 35%), Larnaca (62, 17%), Paphos (24, 7%) and Famagusta (14, 4%).

Cyprus has vaccinated 51% with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.9% have completed their vaccination.