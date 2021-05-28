COVID19: Hospitals reclaiming wards as pandemic contained

436 views
1 min read

Hospitals are gradually closing COVID19 wards and returning to normal operation as Cyprus’ epidemiological picture improves, State Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou told CNA.

He said the reclaimed wards are being used as intended, i.e. for patients with other diseases, although Famagusta General will remain the Reference hospital for the pandemic.

Charilaou said the COVID-19 wards at Paphos General Hospital has closed, while in a few days, the ward at Polis Chrysochous Hospital will resume operation with the return of doctors and nursing staff.

The pathology ward of Limassol General Hospital has also been given back to specialist doctors.

The situation in the state hospitals, he said, has clearly improved.

The number of patients is below 90, with a further reduction in their number expected in the coming days, enabling the health services to cater for other illnesses.

Asked if he believes there will be a new coronavirus wave in September or October, Charilaou said new variants cause concern internationally. For this reason, there is no complacency.

“We are prepared; there is an action plan if needed.”

Larnaca General Hospital is expected to close its COVID-19 ward by Monday as there are only four patients, and none of them is in serious condition.

From next week patients will be referred to Famagusta General.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

fm

Latest from Cyprus