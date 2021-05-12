/

More women than men work in science, technology

Cyprus is well above the EU average at 55% when it comes to women employed in science and technology, according to Eurostat data.

In most EU Member States, there are at least as many women as men in university-level education, and the number of female doctorate students has increased more rapidly than the number of equivalent male students.

According to Eurostat, in 2020, of almost 73 million people employed in science and technology in the EU, aged 15 to 74, nearly 37.5 million were women (51.3%) and 35.5 million men (48.7%).

In two-thirds of the Member States, including Cyprus, the majority employed in science and technology were women, the highest share being in Lithuania and Latvia, with 63.7% and 62.9%, respectively.

Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Italy and Malta were the only countries with a share of less than 50%, ranging from 49.9% to 45.2%.

At regional level (NUTS1), the highest share of women employed in science and technology was observed in Lithuania (63.7%), Latvia (62.9%), North and South-East Bulgaria (60.4%), Azores (59.6%) and Estonia (59.5%).

At the other end of the scale, Malta employed only 45.2% women in science and technology, followed by the Italian regions from South, North-West, North-East and Centre, ranging from 45% to 47% respectively.

