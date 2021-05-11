//

COVID19: Gulf Air insurance for unplanned health, quarantine costs

Gulf Air is offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance to all ticket holders to cover health and quarantine expenses if diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during a passenger’s journeys.

The Bahrain national carrier said all tickets booked, including redemption tickets, for travel from May 10 to November 10 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. Some restrictions may apply and passengers can visit gulfair.com for more information.

The insurance will cover repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air-operated flights purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, approved sales offices or travel agents.

“Travel needs to be simplified and enhanced with tools to make the passenger’s journey worry-free,” said Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi.

“This will ensure passengers regardless of destination or class of travel can travel with more confidence and avoid any unwanted hassle in case of COVID-19 related emergency abroad”.

Gulf Air currently flies to and from 21 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Athens and several destinations in India and Pakistan, adding Mykonos and Santorini in the first week of June.

Direct flights to and from Larnaca are not yet available.

