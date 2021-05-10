COVID19: Slovakia turns orange on safe travel list

Slovakia has been upgraded from red to orange in Cyprus’ newly revised COVID-19 safe travel list, which sees the green category unchanged.

Cyprus has only six countries in the safer green zone with no EU countries represented.

Cyprus tweaked its COVID-19 safe travel list, upgrading EU partner Slovakia to orange, the fifth from the bloc to do so.

The new country risk assessment comes into effect on 13 May.

Cyprus will also open its doors to vaccinated tourists, regardless of their country of origin, from 10 May to boost arrivals that plunged 86% last year.

The 65 countries Cyprus is opening up to are EU member states, the European Economic Area such as Norway and Iceland, Switzerland, Armenia and other third countries Bahrain, Canada, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

The UK is the Mediterranean Island’s largest tourist source as a third of arrivals (pre-pandemic) are Britons, while Israel is the third-largest market.

Tourism stakeholders are pinning their hopes on vaccinated tourists from these countries after the government agreed that vaccinated Israelis and Britons could enter without restriction regardless of category.

Under the newly introduced colour-coded system, there is no mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Cyprus.

Unfortunately, Cyprus failed to make it on the UK’s green list, which means British tourists must self-isolated after returning from a trip to the island.

Arrivals from amber list countries (like Cyprus) must self-isolate at home for 10 days (or fewer, if a test after five days proves negative).

Cyprus hopes to be on the UK green list next month. Travellers from green list nations must pay for pre-departure and post-arrival tests before returning to the UK.

GREEN

Under the new COVID assessment scheme, low-risk countries currently classified in the Green category are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea and now Israel.

Passengers arriving from these countries do not require to self-isolate or carry a negative coronavirus test.

ORANGE

Orange countries are those of higher risk than green.

Passengers must have undergone a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for the virus.

EU member states 1) Portugal, 2) Finland, 3) Ireland 4) Malta 5) Slovakia

Schengen Area: 1) Iceland 2) Norway

Third countries: 1) China (including Hong Kong and Macau), 2) UK and 3) Thailand

Passengers from these countries can undergo the coronavirus test upon arrival at their own expense and remain in self-isolation pending the results if they are Cypriot citizens or residents.

RED

This category includes countries of higher risk than orange.

Passengers coming from red category countries are required: a) to prove a negative PCR test carried out under 72 hours before departure, and b) undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Cyprus. The cost of the test is charged to the individual.

European Union: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Bulgaria, 4) France, 5) Croatia, 6) Luxembourg, 7) Romania, 8) Spain, 9) Italy, 10) Greece, 11) Netherlands, 12) Hungary, 13) Poland, 14) Denmark, 15) Slovenia, 16) Czech Republic, 17) Estonia, 18) Latvia, 19) Lithuania, 20) Sweden, 21) Germany

Small states: 1) Andorra, 2) Monaco, 3) Vatican City, 4) San Marino

Schengen Area: 1) Switzerland, 2) Liechtenstein

Third Countries: 1) Rwanda, 2) Russia, 3) United Arab Emirates, 4) Ukraine, 5) Jordan, 6) Lebanon, 7) Egypt, 8) Belarus, 9) Qatar, 10) Serbia, 11) the United States of America, 12) Armenia, 13) Georgia, 14) Bahrain

GREY

Arrivals are allowed entry after acquiring special permission, and only if they are Cypriot citizens or entitled to enter.

Passengers must undergo a coronavirus test under 72 hours before their trip and have a certificate they tested negative for Covid-19.

Grey category passengers must remain in self-isolation for 14 days or 10 if they choose to carry out another coronavirus PCR test with a negative result.