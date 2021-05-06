/

COVID19: Bahrain, Cyprus deal on vaccinated travel

The Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus reached a bilateral agreement on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination and green passports, the first of its kind between the two countries.

According to diplomatic sources, the agreement was reached following recent talks between Bahrain and Cyprus and communication between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health in both countries.

Based on the agreement, people who have been vaccinated and received vaccinations recognized in the other country will be exempt from coronavirus procedures and protocols required for entry.

The identification process will be carried out digitally, greatly facilitating entry into both countries and promoting tourism, trade, and economic relations between Cyprus and Bahrain. (source CNA)

