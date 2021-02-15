COVID19: Cyprus-Israel vaccination deal boost for tourism

An agreement allowing vaccinated Israeli tourists into Cyprus without needing a PCR test or quarantine from April 1, has been heralded as a lifeline by Cypriot Transport and Tourism Ministers.

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios signed the agreement with his Israeli counterpart Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

He said that the agreement concerns Israeli citizens who have been vaccinated with one of the three vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency and received the second dose of the vaccine at least 7 days before travelling.

Perdios clarified that all those who travel to Cyprus should adhere to health protocols such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Israel was the island’s third-largest tourist market in 2019 – behind the UK and Russia – with 300,000 airport arrivals and 40,000 arriving on cruise ships.

“It was the third most important market for Cyprus,” Perdios said.

He pointed out that Israel is a market of almost 10 million people and a flight takes only 45 minutes.

Before the pandemic, Cyprus welcomed a record 3.97 million tourist in 2019.

Cypriots wanting to visit Israel, he said, will be discussed in a few weeks, once the number of vaccinated Cypriots increases.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos described the agreement as very significant.

“It will contribute greatly to the connectivity between Cyprus and Israel, but also to the increased tourist flow to our island”.

He said several airlines are already investing in the good epidemiological picture of Israel but also in the agreement reached on Sunday during the visit of President Nicos Anastasiades to Israel.

Karousos said many airlines are already planning to increase flights between Israel and Cyprus.

These are companies that operate flights from Cyprus to Israel but also Israeli firms that operate flights to the island.

Asked whether a similar agreement can be reached with EU countries, Karousos said that once other countries are ready, Nicosia will examine the issue further.

“Israel was ready and is giving everyone who has been vaccinated a digital certificate with which one can confirm the details of the vaccination.” (source CNA)