COVID19: Domestic helpers, self-employed must test weekly

Thousands of domestic helpers and the self-employed are included in the programme for free weekly mandatory screening of employees that are returning to work.
Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Monday clarified that mandatory weekly screening of employees with rapid antigen tests also applies to domestic helpers, people who provide home care for the elderly or disabled people unable to take care of themselves.
According to a ministry statement, employers are responsible for informing their employees of their obligation to get tested on a weekly basis and supervise their compliance.
Furthermore, the Health Ministry said that the same applies to the self-employed, who must also get tested weekly.
Health authorities stressed that people such as electricians, plumbers, gardeners etc, who, due to the nature of their work, do not have a fixed base, and are visiting premises/homes, coming into contact with large numbers of people should ensure they get tested weekly.
The same also applies to people working from home as hairdressers, beauticians or doing physiotherapy.
Cyprus has ranked first in the EU, for screening its population for coronavirus with an average of 25,899 COVID-19 tests per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).
Aiming to minimise the possibility of outbreaks, the Health Ministry said it has reinforced efforts since pandemic to trace cases in the community, focusing its attention on testing general population with an emphasis on employees, and airport arrivals.
The Health Ministry announced testing points for Monday.
|District
|Testing Sites
|Time
|Limassol
|Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimonos, Limassol
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|‘Andreas Themistokleous’ TEPAK Building, Agia Zoni (Old Limassol Land Registry, Athens Street)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Frederick University Parking, Havouza Area (next to Ayios Georgios Havouzas Church)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of the Apostles Peter and Paul, Kapsalos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Polemidia
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Underground parking, Limassol Shopping Centre, Polemidia (former Orphanides)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Irini square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking lot, 1, Elpidos Street)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa, Ayia Fyla (Mavrokordatou street, near CYTA)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agia Varvara, Zakaki
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Parking of the Municipality of Germasogeia (former Skaros, Patron Street)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Polydynamo kentro, Pyrgos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Tsirio Stadium (West Side – Main Entrance, VIP area)
|8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Erimi health centre (across from Co-op)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Apesia primary school (old school)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Larnaca
|Cultural Center “Agios Georgios Kontos”, Larnaca
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Larnaca Municipal Theatre (forecourt)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaca (Krasias area)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|“Agios Savvas” Spiritual Center Hall, Livadia
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Ermis Aradippou club association house, Aradippou
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Athienou Town Hall (parking lot)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Old grocery market, Xylotympou
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Timios Prodromos, Dromolaxia (new church)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Nicosia
|State Fair, Engomi (in front of the Eastern Entrance)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agios Spyridonas, Nicosia (behind Lycabetos Police Station)
|8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Eleftheria Square (next to the steps of the old Town Hall)
|9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Papaphilippou amusement park, Engomi
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Ayios Pavlos Church, Ayios Pavlos Parish, Ayios Dometios
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agios Dimitrios, Acropolis
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Panagia Evangelistria, Palouriotissa
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agios Polydoros, Kaimakli
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Agia Paraskevi Church, Lakatamia
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Tis Tou Theou Sofia Church, Strovolos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agios Vassilios, Strovolos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Geri Town Hall
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Church of Agios Georgios, Deftera
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Apostolos Varnavas Church, Kokkinotrimithia
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Dali Health Center
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Arediou community council
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Astromeritis community council
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Strovolos Industrial Area (Air Control, Propyleon 46)
|8:30 a.m.-4.30 p.m.
|Junction of Stavrou & Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues, Strovolos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Paphos
|Church of the Apostles Paul and Barnabas, Paphos
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Former district officer’s residence, Paphos (Griva Digeni Street)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|ERA KORIVOS forecourt parking lot (2 Demokratias Avenue , next to the Pafiakos Stadium)
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Ayia Paraskevi Church, Geroskipou
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Polis Chrysochous
|8:30 a.m.-5.30 p.m.