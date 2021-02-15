COVID19: Cyprus vaccine rollout quickens, over 44,000 receive jab

A total of 44,429 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, up until February 13, at vaccination centres across Cyprus as the rollout picks up speed, the Health Ministry said.

Some 29,592 people have had their first dose of the vaccine while 14,837 have completed their vaccination, having received two shots.

The online portal to book vaccination appointments is open for people aged 76 and over.

At the same time, the procedure of vaccinating other health professionals who work in the public and the private sectors continues.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said last week the government expects to vaccinate around 240,000 people by the end of March.

“This means we might cover all vulnerable groups, even people over 65.”

Herd immunity could be achieved in the summer, as Cyprus expects to vaccinate over half the island’s 900,000 population by July.

The inoculation of pharmacists began on Monday, while other health professionals will be administered the vaccine throughout February.

The vaccination of targeted groups of patients, such as those suffering from thalassaemia, people needing blood dialysis will also start next week, following recommendations by an ad hoc committee set up to prioritise vulnerable groups.

Vaccination of vulnerable groups is expected to pick up from the beginning of March, the ministry said.

From Monday, February 15, a new centre will start operating at “Spyros Kyprianou” sports centre, in Limassol, starting with three vaccination crews.

New coronavirus cases rose slightly to a week high of 123 on Sunday, while Cyprus reported one more death and a stable number of 87 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The new cases raised the national total since the pandemic started to 32,513 infections and 221 deaths.