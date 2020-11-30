COVID19: Local lockdowns over, Cyprus curfew begins

Emergency measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 come into effect Monday across Cyprus with the lifting of local lockdowns replaced by an islandwide eight-hour curfew from 9 pm.

These measures will last until December 13 as long as the situation improves, otherwise, they could stay or become tougher.

Movement is prohibited from 9 pm at night until 5 am the next day, except for work or for emergency medical reasons (documentation will be needed).

Restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pizzerias, pubs, snack-bars, bars, coffee shops and canteens at sports clubs, cultural circles, must shut at 7 pm. Only food delivery is allowed after 7 p.m.

Church services and other forms of religious worship are limited to a maximum of 75 but for weddings, christenings and funerals) only 10 people can attend.

Local lockdown rules and the travel ban for Limassol and Paphos are lifted.

Visits to public and private hospitals, clinics, medical and diagnostic centres are banned.

All gyms are closed while swimming pools can open under specific conditions for therapy only.

Training and athletic events for under-18s are suspended.

Also banned are gatherings in public places (parks, squares, water reservoirs, picnic areas, beaches, pavements and marinas) except for exercise, but no more than two people, unless its children with their parents exercising.

Households gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

After breaking the 10,000 barrier on Saturday, Cyprus reported a lower-than-usual daily report of 152 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 10,383.

November is the worst month on record since the pandemic in March with daily cases in three-digits.