Yellow alert for stormy weather

Cyprus’ Met Office Monday issued a yellow alert warning of stormy weather and heavy rainfall across the island lasting until early evening.

The yellow warning was issued until 5 pm for isolated thunderstorms, mainly on the coast with heavy rain that could exceed 35 mm per hour causing flash floods.

There is a possibility of some snow falling in the higher peaks of the Troodos mountains as temperatures drop.

The unsettled weather is caused by a low-pressure system affecting the region.

Monday’s weather will remain cloudy, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms with the likelihood of hail in some places.

Winds will be light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, but could intensify during thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures will rise to 20°C inland and on the coast but a much cooler 10°C in the mountains.

Night-time temperatures will drop to around 9°C inland, 11°C on the coast and 3°C in the mountains where frost is likely to form.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow or sleet is likely to fall on the highest peaks of Troodos.

The outlook is similar for the next few days with temperatures also staying at the same level.