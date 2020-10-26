UK Cypriot embryologist elected to US Academy of Medicine

UK Cypriot Kypros Nicolaides, Professor of Fetal Medicine at King’s College Hospital, London, has been elected to the US National Academy of Medicine.

It is considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine and recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.

Professor Nicolaides received the honour for “improving the care of pregnant women worldwide with pioneering rigorous and creative approaches, and making seminal contributions to prenatal diagnosis and every major obstetrical disorder”.

The honour is all more notable for the fact the Cypriot embryologist was among just 10 new members elected to the Academy not based in the USA. In total, 100 members were elected.

New members are elected by current members through a process that recognises individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, healthcare, and public health.

Professor Nicolaides said: “It is an incredible honour to be elected to the USA National Academy of Medicine for my work in fetal medicine. I hope to continue to advance the care provided to women and unborn babies both locally at King’s and around the globe.”

Under his leadership, the Fetal Medicine Department at King’s is a leading clinical unit and research centre for the assessment and treatment of unborn babies, caring for more than 10,000 patients each year. (source CNA)