COVID19: Patients admitted to hospital rising

As Cyprus coronavirus cases continue to climb, the number of patients treated for COVID-19 in hospitals has increased putting a strain on the country’s health system while patients are getting younger.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, chief scientist at Larnaca and Famagusta General Hospitals, Amalia Hadjiyianni, said that medical staff are prepared for the worst-case scenario as the number of patients rises dangerously.

Hadjiyianni said 20 patients were being treated at the COVID referral hospital Famagusta General, one is in the Acute Care Unit.

Another 61 patients are at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre at Tersefanou, Larnaca.

Hadjiyianni noted that as the number of cases is rising, the average age of patients is dropping.

“We are now caring for younger patients, with the youngest one to be treated at the Famagusta Hospital being 26 years old.

Currently, the youngest COVID-19 patient being treated is 30 years old, while the oldest is 80. The average age of patients is now 60, but we are witnessing a drop in the median age, while symptoms remain the same, that is fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty breathing.”

“For a patient to be admitted to the Referral Hospital, they must have symptoms and in need of medical support. Patients with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, are referred to the Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou”.

The highest number of patients being treated at any one time at the referral hospital was 56 back in early April.

“We are witnessing an increase in the number of patients being admitted to hospital and we are prepared to face the worst-case scenario at any time.”

She said more nurses are expected to be recruited at the Famagusta Hospital to reinforce the current staff, which has been working non-stop for the past six months.

“Also, on November 1, an intensive care specialist will join the hospital staff…due to the seriousness of the condition of the patients with coronavirus being treated there”.

Hadjiyianni also conveyed the hospital’s disappointment with delays in expansion work taking place on the second and third floor of the hospital.