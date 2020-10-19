COVID19: Presidential guard member infected after Limassol visit

A member of the presidential security detail has been infected with the coronavirus after a visit to Limassol, government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Koushos confirmed that one of the officers serving in the presidential guard has been found positive for the virus but has not yet displayed any serious symptoms.

He said all measures were put in place with the rest of the staff testing negative.

Koushos and President Anastasiades were also tested along with the presidential palace staff.

It understood the officer was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to Koushos, the guard had contracted the virus during a visit to Limassol, which has become the new epicentre of the virus in Cyprus.

A government decree sees stricter measures imposed on the Limassol district where restaurants, cafes, bars, snack bars serving food must close at 10.30 pm.

It is also strictly advised that Limassol residents stay home after 11.30 pm.

The decision was taken after the deterioration of the epidemiological outlook and increased infections associated with bars and coffee shops.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced a list of establishments where coronavirus cases were located, the vast majority are in Limassol.

COVID cases were found in the following establishments:

Athlokinisi sportswear store (Limassol)

Zenios Ignatiou Barbershop (Limassol)

Mallon Glikis Coffeeshop (Limassol)

Sunfresh Bakery (Limassol)

RCB Bank (Limassol)

Valentina Hairdresser (Limassol)

The land registry office in Limassol

Jumbo in Polemidia (Limassol)

Salomi Tavern (Limassol)

Bank of Cyprus Coral Bay Branch (Paphos)

Aldiana Hotel (Alaminos, Larnaca)

The Health Ministry said it has asked people at these establishments who were found positive for their close contacts to self-isolate while the management of these establishments has been instructed to deep clean their premises.

Cyprus health officials announced 63 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday after a rollercoaster week that saw a record spike of 202 on Saturday, due to clusters linked to cafés and shisha bars popular among university students.

Some 835 COVID-19 cases were recorded in October alone, almost a third of all 2,644 cases since the pandemic started in mid-March.

The past week saw new cases propelled to 575, 70% of which were in Limassol.