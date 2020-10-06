COVID19: Cyprus death toll rises to 23, new cases 29

An elderly woman with underlying health conditions died in Cyprus on Tuesday, the first death attributed to Covid-19 since 7 September while another 29 new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

The 90-year-old woman was being treated at the intensive care unit at Famagusta General Hospital’s Acute Care Unit and raises the number of deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 to 23.

So far, 16 were men and 7 women have died of COVID with an average age of 72.

New infections remained stubbornly high on Tuesday as family transmission chains continue to increase with existing ones growing while 8 cases have a recent travel history

The Health Ministry said total Covid-19 cases in the Republic now stands at 1,876.

The new cases were found after 3,532 tests were carried out.

Eight of the 29 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 have a travel history with five cases found among 1,414 samples taken from airport arrivals.

Three had arrived from Greece while another two came from Sweden. The other three cases came from Paris, France, Bucharest, Romania, and Belgium.

Five cases were linked to known clusters, three of which were family members of a case announced on Saturday with the cluster numbering four known infections.

Another case involves a student at a private high school in Limassol with that cluster numbering a minimum of eight cases.

Another eight people were found positive to the virus after reporting symptoms.

Four cases found positive for COVID-19 involve employees of an unnamed institution which were found through a testing program for nursing homes, refugee reception centres and prisons. This cluster numbers seven infections.

COVID-19 infections continue at football clubs, as a teenage footballer training with Doxa FC in Nicosia was found positive for the virus.

Six patients are being treated at Famagusta General, one of whom is in the Acute Care Unit.

One patient was transferred to Nicosia General’s ICU where he joined another two patients in the hospital’s ICU.

All three patients are intubated at Nicosia General’s ICU.