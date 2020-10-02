COVID19: Cyprus struggles to suppress cases surge

Cyprus reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday as infections continue to be transmitted among high school students, football players in the Famagusta district and family clusters.

The Health Ministry said total Covid-19 cases in the Republic now stands at 1,789, with authorities tightening measures in Larnaca and Famagusta.

It said people contracting the virus are not following health protocols which is why more family members are getting the disease.

The new cases were found after 2,412 tests were carried out; the majority (14) were from contact tracing.

Seven of the 17 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 reported are linked to a family cluster related to a student at a private high school in Limassol, two are students at the same school.

COVID-19 infections continue to haunt Ethnikos Achnas in the Famagusta district, as a staff member along with two family members of a player were found positive to the virus.

Two cases were connected to a high school student found positive in Linopetra, Limassol on Tuesday.

Two more cases involve family members of a case announced on 29 September.

Another two were foreign passengers who arrived from Berlin and London and tested positive from among 1,784 random tests at the airport.

Another new case was discovered at Larnaca General’s microbiological laboratory. The person had reported symptoms.

On Friday, the Health Ministry announced additional measures for the Larnaca and Famagusta as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

As of Monday, lasting for two weeks, all sports events for under 18s as well as afternoon sports activities organised by the Education Ministry are banned.

The Ministry also announced an additional free random testing scheme for Larnaca and Famagusta residents.

Nine patients are being treated at the Famagusta General, four of whom are in the Acute Care Unit. One more patient remains intubated at Nicosia General.